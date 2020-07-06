Hannah Trigwell and Joe Dolman on DIY music promotion

Life as a modern independent has many challenges. Traditionally, specialised management would worry about things like setting up tours, selling cds and generally organising promo activity, while you focused on the music.

For most artists, especially when they're starting out, it's a less glamorous, more stressful life of self-starting, cramming business skills and constant multi-tasking. Happily, in 2020, there are many approaches and tools that make the DIY approach possible, even rewarding.

Here, in another installment of her excellent Backstage Pass advice series, Hannah Trigwell picks the brains of Joe Dolman, singer, songwriter and musical director, and a man known for pushing many other emerging artists' careers to the next level.