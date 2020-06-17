Guitar lesson: 5 funk rock chords all guitarists should learn

Guitar skills: With dissonant chords and aggressive rhythm playing, the harder side of blues-rock overlaps into funk. The ‘7#9’ shape (shown here in F#) below is known as the Hendrix chord thanks to songs like Purple Haze and Crosstown Traffic. And, although it looks like computer code, C#7#9b13 is a reasonably simple variation. Try not to be intimidated by the name and just practise the shape.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Use all five chords in our funk rock rhythm riff

If your blues jams get funky try keeping your chords sparse and adding a few single notes, as we’ve done here.

The single-note lines in bars 1 and 3 are phrased around the chord root notes, which helps them ‘fit in’ sonically. F#, B and C# are a I-IV-V in the key of F#, so treat these as your core chords and think of the other shapes as variations on the theme.

(Image credit: Future)