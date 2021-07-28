These 2 guitar exercises will make guitar solos easier to learn and play

Guitar lessons: We think the most important lead guitar techniques are legato (hammer-ons, pull-offs, slides and so on) and down-up style alternate picking. And if you can get both hands coordinated together you’ll be ready to tackle even the most challenging solos. Follow these two exercises and hone your technique.

1. Legato

It’s easy to rush notes that are hammered, pulled or slid, so your focus should be on making each note the same length and volume to create an even stream of notes.

2. Alternate picking

This exercise is the next step up from playing straight scales, and challenges you to play less familiar patterns. Use down-up-down-up style picking.