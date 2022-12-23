How to start soloing over a 12-bar blues

Soloing over a 12-bar blues chord progression is a great way to gain confidence as a guitar player; and it isn't some kind of mystical secret that beginners can't enjoy. We're going to show you some go-to licks for building up your solos in the minor pentatonic scale – the go-to for many players.
Start with minor pentatonic scale shape
The minor pentatonic scale is a fantastic scale to jam over a 12-bar blues with, but by adding a few more notes you can infuse your blues with the slick sounds of virtuoso blues-meisters such as Joe Bonamassa (opens in new tab), Robben Ford (opens in new tab) and more.
Practise the basic minor pentatonic scale first (black dots are root notes; red dots are other scale notes). When you get a feel for this, try adding in the extra non-scale notes that we’ve highlighted in green.
The progression(opens in new tab)
The opener
This lick is played over an A7 chord. Solos tend to sound much better if you can land on a note from the backing chords, so, in this case, we’re adding a 6th fret C# note from the A7 – all the rest of the notes come from the minor pentatonic scale
The change (IV chord)
Although the chord has changed to D7 here, the A minor pentatonic notes all still work. Make a feature of the chord change by adding the major 6 interval, which is on the 4th fret of the fourth string. This is a fantastic note to add
The peak (V chord)
The V chord is the point at which the 12-bar blues is at it’s most tense, so why not make the most of the tension and make the solo even more dramatic? The b5th interval sounds great over a 12-bar blues, especially if you save it for the V chord.
The turnaround
The final two bars of a 12-bar blues are known as a ‘turnaround’. This is the point that we prepare to go back to the start of the loop and start the next phase of the solo. Most blues players have a collection of ‘turnaround’ licks that round off their solos.