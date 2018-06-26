10 unorthodox production tricks for a killer mix

MIXING WEEK: From the moment a fresh-faced young wannabe fires up a DAW for the first time, there are certain techniques that are drilled into him or her from every angle. Use low-high-pass filters on all tracks to create extra mix headroom! Avoiding clipping channels at all costs! And always leave master bus processing to the mastering engineer!

Of course, while common production advice is tried-and-tested for good reason, sometimes swimming against the tide can get you results that no one else has. After all, why learn all the rules if you can’t break them once in a while? A perfect example of this rebellious attitude is the jungle/DnB genre from the early 90s-00s, which was heavily shaped by pioneers such as Ed Rush & Optical and Dillinja pushing their samplers, synths and mixing desks beyond their limits to create unheard-of sounds and unique mixes that subverted all the rules.

Read more: Izotope Nectar 3

In this gallery, we’ll show you ten unintuitive tips for a killer mix - all of which go against every common production rule you’ve ever heard. A lot of widely discussed advice comes from the playbook of old-school mix engineers who were well versed in operating relatively basic analogue equipment, but as we now use über-advanced digital tools, there’s loads of scope for experimentation and going firmly against the grain to create a unique sonic identity.

Right, let’s put common sense to one side, crank it up to 11 and take the road less travelled!

Click here to download all the audio you'll need to complete this tutorial.