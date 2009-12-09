Subscribe to Guitar Techniques and save up to 35%!

SPECIAL CHRISTMAS OFFER



Great reasons to subscribe…



Whether it´s a treat for you or someone else, a subscription is the perfect gift that lasts all year!



Never miss an issue or CD again - 13 a year, delivered direct to your door.



Start subscribing today for only £11.09 every 3 months by Direct Debit!*



Ordering is easy…



Online:

www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/gtq/z614



By telephone:

UK - 0844 848 2852 quoting code Z614

EU & ROW - +44 1858 438794 quoting code Z614

(Lines open 8am-9.30pm / 8am-4pm Saturdays)





Terms and Conditions: Personal subscriptions will start with the next available issue. Gift subscriptions will begin with the first issue in the New Year. *This offer is for new UK subscribers paying by Direct Debit. You will receive 13 issues a year. Minimum subscription term is 12 months. If at any time during the first 60 days you are dissatisfied in any way please notify us in writing and we will refund you for all un-mailed issues. Offer ends 31/01/2010.

