Shapes of things… Add9

Eric clapton and george harrison

George Harrison performing with Eric Clapton, 1971 © Bettmann/CORBIS

The chord: Add9

Used by: Eric Clapton

Song: White Room

Context: Cadd9 as the second chord in the intro and verses. Low to high strings: X 3 2 0 3 3

Did you know?

John Lennon 'discovered' this chord around the time of the Help! album and used it extensively on that record: Noel Gallagher emulated Lennon with its use nearly 30 years later on Oasis' hit album What's The Story (Morning Glory).

Also spotted in:

The Beatles' You've Got To Hide Your Love Away, Cadd9 as the third chord in the verse, on "Here I stand, 'head' in hand". Fingering as above

Oasis' Wonderwall: Cadd9 as the intro and verses' fourth chord. Fingering as above

Extreme's More Than Words: Bbadd9 as the intro and verses' third chord. The song was played on a guitar tuned down a tone, so the above fingering still applies