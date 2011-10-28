Guitar Techniques' User Guide: understand guitar tab and music

Image 1 of 5 GT User Guide

Regular readers of the magazine will already be familiar with our musical terms and signs. But for the occasional player, users of this blog, and everyone else, the following information will help you understand our easy-to-follow system.

The GT User Guide shows you how to read tab, how to relate it to your own fretboard, and how the rating system works. Scroll through the gallery above or check it out as a downloadable PDF. Enjoy!