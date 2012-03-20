More

Buddy Whittington Band plot European tour

The former Bluesbreaker's jaunt kicks off next month

Guitar Techniques' good friend and incredible blues player Buddy Whittington is heading to these shores for a tour starting next month. Check out the dates below.

APRIL

17 - Band On The Wall, Manchester
18 - The Diamond, Sutton in Ashfield
19 - Huntingdon Hall, Worcester
21 - Arts Centre, Cranleigh
22 - Ronnie Scotts, London**
23 - Monday Blues, Oxford
26 - Skedsmo Bluesclub, Lillestroem, Norway*
27 - Guitar clinic, 4Sound, Bergen (day)/Bergen Blues & Roots Club (evening), Bergen, Norway*
28 - Lokst Utoeve, Odda, Norway*

MAY

3 - Half Moon, Putney
4 - Arts Centre, Swindon
5 - Citadel Arts Centre, St.Helens
6 - Big Wheel Festival, Isle of Man
8 - Cask, Scarborough
9 - Musician, Leicester
10 - Square & Compass, Illminster, Dorset
11 - Clair Hall Haywards Heath
12 - Boltmakers, Keighly, Yorks
14 - The Stables, Milton Keynes
16 - Gompelhof, Mol, Belgium
17 - Grand Hotel, Viande, Luxembourg
18 - Burgerhaus, Dudenhofen, Germany
19 - Music Park, Maulbronn, Germany
21 - Grand Casino, Basel, Switzerland
22 - Ingolstadt Festival, Germany*(special guest appearance)

For more detials visit Buddy's homepage.