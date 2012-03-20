Buddy Whittington Band plot European tour

Guitar Techniques' good friend and incredible blues player Buddy Whittington is heading to these shores for a tour starting next month. Check out the dates below.
APRIL
17 - Band On The Wall, Manchester
18 - The Diamond, Sutton in Ashfield
19 - Huntingdon Hall, Worcester
21 - Arts Centre, Cranleigh
22 - Ronnie Scotts, London**
23 - Monday Blues, Oxford
26 - Skedsmo Bluesclub, Lillestroem, Norway*
27 - Guitar clinic, 4Sound, Bergen (day)/Bergen Blues & Roots Club (evening), Bergen, Norway*
28 - Lokst Utoeve, Odda, Norway*
MAY
3 - Half Moon, Putney
4 - Arts Centre, Swindon
5 - Citadel Arts Centre, St.Helens
6 - Big Wheel Festival, Isle of Man
8 - Cask, Scarborough
9 - Musician, Leicester
10 - Square & Compass, Illminster, Dorset
11 - Clair Hall Haywards Heath
12 - Boltmakers, Keighly, Yorks
14 - The Stables, Milton Keynes
16 - Gompelhof, Mol, Belgium
17 - Grand Hotel, Viande, Luxembourg
18 - Burgerhaus, Dudenhofen, Germany
19 - Music Park, Maulbronn, Germany
21 - Grand Casino, Basel, Switzerland
22 - Ingolstadt Festival, Germany*(special guest appearance)