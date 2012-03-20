Buddy Whittington Band plot European tour

Guitar Techniques' good friend and incredible blues player Buddy Whittington is heading to these shores for a tour starting next month. Check out the dates below.

APRIL

17 - Band On The Wall, Manchester

18 - The Diamond, Sutton in Ashfield

19 - Huntingdon Hall, Worcester

21 - Arts Centre, Cranleigh

22 - Ronnie Scotts, London**

23 - Monday Blues, Oxford

26 - Skedsmo Bluesclub, Lillestroem, Norway*

27 - Guitar clinic, 4Sound, Bergen (day)/Bergen Blues & Roots Club (evening), Bergen, Norway*

28 - Lokst Utoeve, Odda, Norway*

MAY

3 - Half Moon, Putney

4 - Arts Centre, Swindon

5 - Citadel Arts Centre, St.Helens

6 - Big Wheel Festival, Isle of Man

8 - Cask, Scarborough

9 - Musician, Leicester

10 - Square & Compass, Illminster, Dorset

11 - Clair Hall Haywards Heath

12 - Boltmakers, Keighly, Yorks

14 - The Stables, Milton Keynes

16 - Gompelhof, Mol, Belgium

17 - Grand Hotel, Viande, Luxembourg

18 - Burgerhaus, Dudenhofen, Germany

19 - Music Park, Maulbronn, Germany

21 - Grand Casino, Basel, Switzerland

22 - Ingolstadt Festival, Germany*(special guest appearance)