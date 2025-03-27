“We’ve taken everything great about the original Ditto Looper and made it even better”: TC Electronic’s Ditto 2 Looper is as simple as looping gets – but there is more than meets the eye to this super-compact, single-knob stompbox

TC Electronic has unveiled a sequel to one of the world’s favourite looper pedals, with the Ditto 2 Looper featuring a newly designed magnetic footswitch and a host of player-friendly features that belies its modest size.

And this thing is quite unassuming as guitar effects pedals go. It won’t take up too much real estate on the pedalboard. The enclosure is so compact that there’s barely enough room to stamp the front with the name of the pedal.

It has a single level control, a footswitch, and a colour-coded LED display for loop status and a three-way toggle switch on the side of the enclosure.

TC Electronic offers two ways of using this compact looper. The toggle switch offers the choice between a User-defined mode and the Ditto setting, with the latter user profile giving you the exact same functionality as the original Ditto.

(Image credit: TC Electronic)

You know the drill – heck, everyone knows the drill by now given just how many TC Electronic sold of these, particularly during the years 2020 to ’21 when everyone needed someone, something to play along with.

Press once to record. Press again to play. Press again to overdub. Double tap that footswitch to pause the loop and then hold it down and it’ll clear the loop to start all over again. Easy, which was a big part of the Ditto’s charm.

Now, where things get interesting – or different – is when you are in User mode. This, says, TC Electronic, making looping “even smoother and more intuitive”. Here you have the Ditto 2’s new features at your disposal. Firstly, there’s LoopSnap.

LoopSnap is a smart tech solution for detecting and more to the point correct timing mistakes. If you’re just a little bit off the beat, the LoopSnap feature automatically keeps your loops perfectly in-sync leaving you to concentrate on the playing.

In the User mode, you also have SingleTap looping, which reduces this looper to its most fundamental state with the footswitch functions just record, play and clear – which is handy if you just want to get something down quick.

Finally, you can customise that User mode by pairing the Ditto 2 with your smartphone and opening up the accompanying app. You can turn LoopSnap on and off, and configure how you want those looping functions on the footswitch to behave.

The Ditto 2 has a fully analogue signal path. Hook it up to the app and you can toggle between buffered and true bypass. There is also a USB-C connection should Bluetooth be unavailable.

Ditto 2 is available now, priced £99/$119 street. See TC Electronic for more details.