NAMM 2025: “If you think of just the word ‘guitar,’ I think of a Martin D-28:” Bluegrass virtuoso Billy Strings teams up with Martin for a pair of signature acoustic guitars based on his pre-war 1940 dreadnought

NAMM 2025: Martin and Michigan-born bluegrass phenom Billy Strings have joined forces for a pair of signature acoustic guitars, both based off his holy grail 1940 D-28, both with a modern twist, and each arriving at very different price points,

For those looking for a high-end acoustic guitar that offers a contemporary reimagining of a pre-war model, there is the Billy Strings D-28.

It is built for bluegrass, with a shorter 25” scale length that Martin says is all about reducing string tension “for fast, intricate playing and expressive bends – perfectly suited for Billy’s rapid-fire licks”.

For the rest of us with a little less in the war chest (the pre-war chest?), there’s the Billy Strings D-X2E, which shares the same shorter scale length as its more upscale counterpart, and pairs a sold spruce top with a Brazilian rosewood pattern HPL (high-pressure laminate) on the back and sides.

When Martin approached strings, there was no question which model he wanted to work on. It had to be a D-28.

“If you think of just the word ‘guitar,’ I think of a Martin D-28,” says Billy. “Some people might think of a Stratocaster or a Les Paul, but to me, it’s just so American – it’s like baseball or something.

“They all have this overall thing that is ‘the Martin sound,’ and that is the sound that has captivated bluegrass guitarists for as long as it’s been around – and every other genre as well. But specifically, these Dreadnought guitars for bluegrass music – you gotta have one.”

String’s D-28 has a few other updates to give it a bit more zip, with a wider nut and a Modified Low Oval neck shape. It pairs solid spruce with solid east Indian rosewood on the back and sides and the build is top-shelf, with nickel enclosed gear tuners (a Martin exclusive), ebony fingerboard with abalone inlay, herringbone trim, aged white binding and lacquer on the top to nail the look.

It could be anyone’s dream acoustic. But Strings wanted an affordable option, and the D-X2E is that. This acoustic guitar is under $/£1,000 but it has the same neck shape, the custom nut width to give you a similar kind of ride.

The Grammy-winning songwriter hopes it presents a young up and coming player with their first serious acoustic to learn on.

“There’s so many kids out there that really want to learn how to pick, and they need access to a good instrument that they don't have to take out a loan for,” says Strings. “That was important to me – to make sure that there was a guitar that people could get their hands on. To have a Martin that you can actually acquire and learn how to pick on... I mean, that’s like the first one I got, and it’s great. It’s a fully badass guitar.”

It also has Martin E1 pickup and preamp and onboard guitar tuner. Priced $899, the Billy Strings D-X2E is available now. His D-28 is $3,799. See Martin Guitar for more details.