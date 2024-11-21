Up to $124 off JHS Pedals at Sweetwater might just be the best pedal deal of Black Friday so far - and yes, it includes the Colour Box V2

I’ll admit it, I haven’t bought that many guitar pedals this year. I bought far too many than I needed last year and ended up selling a bunch in January. But with so many Black Friday guitar deals floating around at the moment, I’ll also admit I’m massively tempted by a huge 25% discount on JHS pedals at Sweetwater .

There’s an excellent selection of stompboxes from Josh Scott’s company, although the emphasis is definitely on overdrive pedals here. If you’re not looking for more gain, then there are some select deals on delay pedals , modulation pedals, and some of the newer offerings for JHS including the Colour Box V2. With up to $124 off, it’s a great opportunity to pick up a quality pedal for less.

JHS Pedals: Save 25%

If you want to expand your pedalboard or swap out something you’re not happy with, a massive 25% discount on JHS Pedals at Sweetwater is one of the best ways to do so. All the pedals available at Sweetwater are reduced, so whether you need a new distortion pedal or something more utilitarian like a compressor pedal , there will be something to fill the void here.

I’ve had a look through the sale already to see what’s available, so here are my top picks. First up, the JHS Colour Box V2 has got a huge $112.25 discount . One of the newer JHS Pedals available, it gives you the sound of a Neve mixing console in a pedal format, something you will rarely find anywhere else in the pedal market. It’s got bags of headroom, and thanks to the flexible EQ you can eke out loads of variety in your guitar tones. Perfect for the guitarist who has it all.

If you love the sound of a Marshall stack but don’t want to carry one around, the JHS Angry Charlie should cure the itch for British high-gain tone without needing any visits to the chiropractor. It’s down just below the $150 mark thanks to a $49.75 discount at the Sweetwater Black Friday sale. It’ll do a huge range of distorted tones, but I particularly like this pedal for its ability to get chuggy.

Finally, I had to shout out a JHS classic in the Emperor V2 chorus and vibrato pedal. It’s got a massive $54.75 reduction at the moment and delivers top-quality modulated guitar tones. It’s got three wave types for both chorus and vibrato modes which gives you a lot of options when tweaking your tones. I found it to be ultra-low noise too, which is super useful when using a modulation pedal.