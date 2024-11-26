Score an impressive $240 off the stunning Forest Green Strat and Tele in Fender's first-ever Player II sale this Black Friday

The Fender Player Series has long been a favourite of beginners and pros alike - and thankfully, the latest iteration, the aptly named Player II, is every bit as good. Updated, revised, and now sporting a few choice upgrades seen before on the Player Plus range, the Player II looks to offer even more value than the previous version.

Now, with Black Friday music deals on the horizon, we've started to see the very first discounts applied to two unique Player II instruments. Right now, you can score an impressive $240 off both the Player II Strat and Tele at Fender.com.

Dressed in an eye-catching Forest Green getup, both models feature a contemporary C neck profile with a smooth satin urethane finish, a familiar 9.5”-radius slab rosewood fingerboard and 22 medium jumbo frets. The tonal heart of each guitar is a set of Player Series Alnico V single-coil pickups, and the spec sheet is rounded out with ClassicGear tuning machines.

Fender Black Friday Sale: Up to 50% off

From the Fender Player II to the Squier Paranormal, there is something for everyone in this epic Black Friday sale – in fact, it may be one of the best sales online right now for guitar players.

Coming in at only $559, the Player II is, without a shadow of a doubt, the ideal instrument for gigging musicians who need a reliable road-worthy guitar that doesn't cost the earth. Go to any local gig- or larger touring show, for that matter - and chances are, you'll see a Fender Player Series guitar or bass being put through its paces on stage.

There’s only one question that really matters – which one should I buy? The Fender Player II Stratocaster is arguably the most versatile out of the two, with its trio of pickups and Synchronized Tremolo. That said, a Strat can be too much for some players. The Fender Player II Telecaster is a far simpler instrument, and its rugged appeal suits various musical styles.

Really, in our opinion, you can't go wrong with either. Both are stunning guitars at a fabulous price. Keep it locked to our Black Friday guitar deals page for even more savings throughout this year's Cyber Weekend.

Shopping in the UK?

For those over the pond, don't worry, there's plenty of Fender deals to get stuck into. Head over to Andertons to discover some chunky offers on the celebrated Fender Aerodyne Series. Right now, you can save a whopping £550 off select Aerodyne models, including the Strat, Tele and P-Bass.

Meanwhile, PMT has slashed up to 70% off a wide range of instruments, including Fender American Vintage II, Vintera II and a slew of signature models.