Do you know that there's a right and wrong way to hold a guitar pick? How to best handle your plectrum while playing

Picking up a guitar pick (or plectrum, depending on where in the world you are) probably seems like second nature. You pick it up… You hold it… And you’re done.

And while it's perfectly possible to embark on your musical journey from this most basic of introductions, it’s probably a good idea to learn a few pick skills before you develop any bad habits.

Get it wrong from the start and you’ll forever limit your playing speed, tone and stamina without even realising it.

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The first step is to – literally – get a grip.

The standard grip

Let’s start with the basics and probably the most natural way that you’re going to be holding your pick.

Rest the pick on the side of your index finger, roughly at the first joint. Bring your thumb down on top of it to hold it in place. The pick should point away from your hand at roughly a right angle to your index finger, with only a small amount of the tip exposed – around 5 to 10mm is plenty.

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Your remaining fingers can either curl loosely, relaxed into your palm or extended slightly. What you’re actively trying to avoid here is any unnecessary tension anywhere in the hand or wrist. Keep your hand loose and relaxed.

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Angle matters

One thing non-pro players often overlook is the angle of the pick relative to the strings. Holding the pick perfectly parallel to the strings produces a bright, even tone but can feel resistant when you’re seeking to play at higher speeds. Rotating the pick very slightly – so it strikes the string at a subtle angle – reduces friction and allows for smoother, faster playing.

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Experiment to find what works for your style.

How tight should you hold it?

The simple answer is ‘tighter than you think’ but ‘not as tight as you probably are’… It goes without saying that a pick that flies out of your hand mid-solo is too loose, while acute hand-ache after ten minutes means that you’re holding it too tight.

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Aim for firm but relaxed. If you're ever tensing your forearm muscles noticeably, ease off.

Wrist position and movement

Your grip on your pick should be considered as being part of how your whole picking hand moves – an extension of your own hand and fingers – so for most playing, the motion should come primarily from the wrist rather than the elbow or fingers. A loose, fluid wrist produces better tone and is far less tiring over a long session than using a stiff arm to ‘drive’ the pick through the strings.

Try anchoring your picking hand lightly against the body of the guitar by either resting the heel of your palm on the bridge or letting your little finger touch the guitar body. This gives you a stable reference point without locking your wrist up and helps ‘take the weight off’ your hand.

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Some players prefer to float the hand entirely, which works well for strumming but can feel less controlled for precise single note work and will ultimately become more tiresome.

Pick thickness

The best grip and the thickness of your pick are closely related. Thinner picks are more forgiving and suit strumming while thicker picks offer more control for single note lines and lead playing. If your current pick thickness feels like it's working against you, trying a different gauge is often a simple fix.

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Most players gravitate toward a medium thickness of around 0.73mm as a good all-rounder, while skilled players swear by very thin picks. Meanwhile others use heavy jazz picks for everything. The motto here is to try different picks for yourself and don’t be afraid to experiment.

Alternative grips

Of course, as with everything, there’s THE way to do it… And then there’s another way…

If you’re playing jazz or undertaking some fingerstyle hybrid picking you may want to try holding the pick between the thumb and middle finger instead. This frees up your all-important index finger for fingerpicking.

Alternatively you may want to try using a three finger grip – pressing the pick between index and middle fingers and thumb for extra picking power and control at high speeds.

And if you're really scraping or sliding, obviously you'll have to change your grip appropriately.

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Basically, if you find yourself consistently fighting your current grip, it's worth trying alternatives rather than going with the flow and assuming the standard approach is right for you.

Try it. You might like it

Try to play a fast picking passage and then immediately stop. If your hand feels tense or cramped, something in your grip needs adjusting. Good technique should feel almost effortless with the pick doing the work, not your muscles.

And try playing slowly and paying close attention to what your picking hand is actually doing. It's much easier to gauge what degree of effort and strain you’re introducing to your technique when you slow things right down.

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Remember: If it feels natural and easy and you can keep the pace without discomfort then you’re doing things right.

And don't panic!

At this stage, the most important thing is simply to get comfortable. Your grip will naturally refine itself over time as you play more.. Pick up your guitar, try the grips described above, and start playing. You'll find what works for you soon enough.

Above all, have fun and keep on playing!