Guitarist is saddened to hear that Slipknopt bassist Paul Gray was found dead yesterday morning (May 24) at a hotel room in Urbandale, Iowa. He was 38.

There is currently no foul play suspected, but police are continuing their investigations. An autopsy, including toxicology report is scheduled for Tuesday.

Gray was one of the primary writers and founder members in the modern metallers - also known in the nine-piece band by the nickname #2.