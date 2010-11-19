Rush announce UK dates

© Scott D. Smith/Retna ./Retna Ltd./Corbis



The set will include the band's classic Moving Pictures album played in its entirety, as well as a number of selected highlights from their huge back catalogue.

Dates include:



Sat 14 May - Glasgow SECC

Mon 16 May - Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Thurs 19 May - Manchester MEN Arena

Sat 21 May - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Sun 22 May - Birmingham LG Arena

Wed 25 May - London O2

Tickets for The Time Machine UK Tour 2011 will go on sale 9am 26 November



Complete ticket information will be posted on www.rush.com next week.

When Rush last came to the UK in 2007, for the Snakes & Arrows tour, Guitarist caught up with guitarist Alex Lifeson at the band the LG Arena in Birmingham, and got an exclusive tour of his rig and stage set-up.

YouTube : http://www.youtube.com/user/GuitaristMag?feature=mhum#p/a/u/2/NTfgTzvSLx8