Kiss Tour: New Dates Added

Due to demand, extra dates have been added to the May 2010

Kiss Sonic Boom

UK tour. The band will now play Sheffield, Newcastle, Liverpool and a second Wembley Arena date after the first sold out.

The tour is now as follows:

Sat 1st May Sheffield Arena (UK)

Sun 2nd May Newcastle Metro Radio Arena (UK)

Tues 4th May Liverpool Arena (UK)

Wed 5th May Birmingham LG Arena (original date 11th)

Fri 7th May Dublin, O2 Arena (Eire)

Sun 9th May Glasgow, SECC (UK) SOLD OUT

Mon 10th May Manchester MEN Arena (UK)

Wed 12th May London, Wembley Arena (UK)

Thu 13th May London, Wembley Arena (UK) SOLD OUT

