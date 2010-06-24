Gibson Day Saturday 26th June

(c) Gibson.com

Gibson Guitar, the world's premier musical instrument manufacturer and leader in music technology announced Gibson Days being held at participating dealers this weekend across the globe. This Saturday 26th June official Gibson and Epiphone dealers around the UK invite fans to come to their shops and celebrate Gibson Days.

Every dealer gives the event its own very distinct touch while celebrating the many Gibson fans who participate and giving all guests the chance to 'test drive' the world's most popular guitar models by Gibson and Epiphone. Every participant receives a Gibson 'fan' shirt and is eligible to enter to win an exclusive Gibson guitar.

Participating UK dealers are listed below. Interested fans can call their local dealer directly for information.

HW Audio Ltd - Bolton, 180 - 198 St. Georges Rd, Bolton 01204 385199

Bonners Music, 56 Langney Road, East Sussex 01323 639335

Dawsons - Manchester, 30 Portland Street, Manchester 01925 622182

Dawsons - Reading, 65 Caversham Road, Reading 0118 958 1320

Hartnoll Guitar, 6-8 College Avenue, Plymouth 01752 255121

The Guitar Store, 62 Commercial Road, Southampton 023 8033 9668

Electro Music, 82 Copley Road, Doncaster 01302 369999

Kenny's Music, 29-31 Castle Street, Dundee 01382 225619

Absolute Music Solutions, 58 Nuffield Road, Dorset 08450 255 555

Gig Gear Unit, 17 & 18 St James Centre, Essex 01279 432900

Wembley Guitar Centre, Unit 8 Metro Trading Centre, Middlesex 0208 795 4001

HW Music - Preston, 7-11 Heatley Street, Preston 01772 204567

More from Gibson here