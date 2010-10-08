Friday's Guitar Hero: Francis Dunnery

Our regular weekly feature in which we'll share our pick of the guitar wonders You Tube has to offer. This week: Francis Dunnery

So-called New Romantic bands of the eighties had their fair share of rocking guitarists amongst their number but none were more technically gifted than Francis Dunnery. His band It Bites were the perfect vehicle for him, and not only could be solo like a man possessed he also had a unique voice.

Check this clip from 1989; the great solo and passion he provides allows us to forgive the six-string bass and bank of keyboards...just! And no, this isn't Kurt Cobain's side-project...