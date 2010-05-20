ESP to party at PMT Birmingham

Metallica

© Chad Batka/Corbis

As part of ESP Guitars' 35th anniversary celebrations a Beach Party is being held at the PMT store in Birmingham. This special 'Open to the public' event will take place on Saturday 5th June

Special guest for the event will be Jose Ferro, Vice President for the ESP Guitar Company USA who will be on hand to share his wealth of knowledge on all things ESP and LTD. Assisting Jose will be ESP's head of sales Jason Gile and both Jose and Jason will be playing a few tunes to get people into the mood.

Also playing will be Andy James of the band Sacred Mother Tongue who is without a doubt one of the finest guitar players the UK has produced in recent times. Andy will be putting some of the latest ESP and LTD models through their paces for the party. Andy will also be on hand to discuss his amazing technique to all those shredheads at the party.

For all those guitar playing gamers out there we will have Guitar Hero: Metallica for you to try your hand at.

Prizes will be on offer throughout the day and will include an LTD guitar to one lucky winner.

And Guitarist will be there too, albeit in an unofficial capacity...

