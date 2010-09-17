Dean Owners of America UK event announced

If you own a Dean guitar, you need to attend this event being held in London.

The party is being held on Saturday September 25th at the Standard Music Venue, Blackhorse Road, London and will feature all manner of Dean users and abusers, including the likes of Michael Angelo Batio and Pantera tribute outfit 101% Pantera.

The whole thing will be hosted by Total Rock Radio's Emma Barnett and for further info and ticketing details, visit Dean Guitars UK

Here's Vinnie Moore putting his Dean guitars through their paces