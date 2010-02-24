Airbourne UK Dates

We´ve just interviewed Joel and Dave from Aussie upstarts Airbourne and we had such a good time that we feel it´s only right to re-confirm their previously-announced UK tour dates.
Live the band is quite amazing and, if you haven't seen them yet, now´s your chance to do so.
Dates at the time of typing are below:
March 29 - Guildhall, Portsmouth
March 30 - Colston Hall, Bristol
April 1 - Hammersmith Apollo, London
April 2 - Academy, Liverpool
April 3 - Apollo, Manchester
April 5 - Picturehouse, Edinburgh
April 6 - Academy, Glasgow
April 7 - Academy, Leeds
April 8 - Academy 2, Newcastle
April 10 - Civic Hall, Wolverhampton
April 11 - Rock City, Nottingham
Here´s the band´s latest single. Rock and, we give you, roll...
Visit Airbourne´s official site here