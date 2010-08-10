Welcome To The New-Look FM Website

Wha?! What just happened?

The new Future Music Website - that's what just happened. Ooosh!

Don't panic. We'll still be serving up the usual heady cocktail of behind-the-scenes music making info, and plenty of teasers and trailers as to what's going on in the upcoming issue of Future Music. It's what they call a 'refresh' y'know. It's basically like getting your haircut.

The main change - in addition to our new quiff, ponytail and tramlines combo - is a nice big slot to show you the cover of the current issue. Click on the big banner to find out more about what's inside. Simple. We've also added a big fat button for a no-messing route through to our in-house store, letting you buy the mag from our online store with a few clicks.

There's a new 'nav bar' too. We've got a button to take you through to the latest subs offer, a button to find out all about Future Music (if you're fresh to what we're about) and quick links to what we call 'news' and our 'home' front page.

Right now our 'reviews' button takes you through to our review's online home at our resident website MusicRadar.com, but soon it'll even go so far as to pull up an archive every review ever to grace our pages. Come back and give it a try.

Our new-look site is part of our triple-threat of online 2010 activity and joins our brilliant YouTube channel here and insanely popular Twitter here. Subscribe and follow us to never miss a moment of what we're about.

Thanks for reading. Now go dig deep.