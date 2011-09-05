Future Music Issue 244 On Sale Now

We love it when a new truly innovative product comes along. Don't get us wrong, we're all for the next super-synth packed with 'hit making' presets as much as the next producer in a hurry, but when something appears that genuinely stirs the imagination it makes us truly glad to be making Future Music. The Elektron Octatrack is such a product.

Trust us. Until you've seen and heard what it can do - and do on-the-fly with a few simple controls - then you're missing out. Thankfully our massive review of the Elektron this month in Future Music Magazine and audio examples on the DVD will get you most of the way there. Don't miss them!

Plus, be sure to check out our Pro Producer's Guide To Synth Bass which is an exhaustive guide to making and taming the big bass that today's tracks demand. And with 39 audio examples of the techniques in action waiting for you on the disc, we're certain that you'll be making better music because of it. Likewise, our regular Logic, Live and Cubase sections, Knowledge Base regulars and unique Get That Sound feature. No other mag gives you more tutorials and ammo on DVD, all ready for making great music.

Then there's our star producer this month, Steve Mac. His brilliant session on the disc (and his amazing hardware studio) give an insight to his production techniques and gear choices. Plus, all the stems from the track he created exclusively for Future Music in the In The Studio video are also on our DVD for you to break apart and learn from. It's also worth shouting some respect to Ibiza Space Resident, Mat Playford who's state-of-the art DJ rig including iPads, Moogs and more, is certain to inspire and excite. Enjoy!