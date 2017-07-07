Summer NAMM 2017: Could Korg’s GrandStage be your next live performance keyboard?

SUMMER NAMM 2017: A good stage piano not only has to sound great, but it also needs to be easy to use in a live performance context. Korg reckons that its new GrandStage meets both of these requirements, offering seven sound engines and the promise of an intuitive interface.

There’s a big focus on acoustic pianos here, with the SGX-2 engine providing six of them. EP-1 deals with electric pianos; CX-3, VOX and Compact cover organs; and AL-1 and HD-1 are devoted to analogue modelling synthesis and PCM sound creation.

There are easy-to-use reverb and delay effects, while you can adjust the “crispness and expressivity” of sounds with the Dynamics knob. You can instantly recall sounds with the Favourite buttons, and the GrandStage creates smooth transitions when you switch between sounds.

Other features include a 3-band EQ, layer/split capability, and the option to lock the front panel so that settings aren’t accidentally changed in the heat of a gig. The GrandStage ships with a music rest, pedal and keyboard stand.

You can buy the GrandStage in 73- and 88-note configurations, which cost $2,300 and £2,500 respectively. Find out more on the Korg website.