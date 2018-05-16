FREE PC/Mac spectral powersynth with Computer Music – Thorn CM

For our extra-special Essential Freeware 2018 issue, we’re especially proud to bring you the exclusive Computer Music edition of Thorn.
As readers of CM257 will find out, this is a monster synth that will furnish you with an endless supply of basses, pads, leads, arps, plucks, percussion and more.
Get this showstopping synth with Computer Music’s July 2018 issue (CM257).
Features:
- Exclusive CM version of the powerful spectral synthesiser
- Up to 16-voice polyphony, plus Mono and Legato modes with Glide
- 2 x spectral synthesis oscillators, with Sub oscillator per oscillator
- Up to 8x unison (plus detune) per oscillator
- Harmonic Editor - draw your own partials per oscillator
- Choose one of eight Spectral Effects (Phaser, Screamer, Wah, Notch, Shift, Comb, Octaves, Primes) or one of five Real-Time Effects (FM, RM, Sync, W-Sync and PWM) per oscillator
- Sample-based noise oscillator, plus the ability to import your own samples
- Harmonic Filter with Harmonic Editor
- Multimode analogue-modelled filter with 12 filter types, Resonance and Drive
- Intuitive drag-and-drop modulation, plus dedicated Mod Matrix
- 3 x ADSR envelopes
- 3 x LFOs
- 2 x Multistage Envelope Generators (MSEGs) for custom modulation shapes
- Flexible 16-step Arpeggiator with MIDI output
- Creative grid-based Glitch Sequencer featuring six unique effects
- Four built-in effects – multimode Distortion, Delay, 3-band EQ and Reverb
- Output stage features Limiter, Boost and Lo Cut
- Comes with 167 categorised presets, plus exclusive CM patches
- Includes Thorn CM user manual
- PC/Mac, VST/VST3/AU/AAX
Thorn CM has the following limitations compared to the full Thorn:
- 2 oscillators instead of 3
- 1 filter instead of 2
- 4 effects instead of 9
- Less filter models
CM257 readers also get an exclusive 30% off the full version. Buy CM257 to claim your discount, and head to the Dmitry Sches website for more info on Thorn.