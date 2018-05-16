FREE PC/Mac spectral powersynth with Computer Music – Thorn CM

For our extra-special Essential Freeware 2018 issue, we’re especially proud to bring you the exclusive Computer Music edition of Thorn.

As readers of CM257 will find out, this is a monster synth that will furnish you with an endless supply of basses, pads, leads, arps, plucks, percussion and more.

Get this showstopping synth with Computer Music’s July 2018 issue (CM257).

Features:

Exclusive CM version of the powerful spectral synthesiser

Up to 16-voice polyphony, plus Mono and Legato modes with Glide

2 x spectral synthesis oscillators, with Sub oscillator per oscillator

Up to 8x unison (plus detune) per oscillator

Harmonic Editor - draw your own partials per oscillator

Choose one of eight Spectral Effects (Phaser, Screamer, Wah, Notch, Shift, Comb, Octaves, Primes) or one of five Real-Time Effects (FM, RM, Sync, W-Sync and PWM) per oscillator

Sample-based noise oscillator, plus the ability to import your own samples

Harmonic Filter with Harmonic Editor

Multimode analogue-modelled filter with 12 filter types, Resonance and Drive

Intuitive drag-and-drop modulation, plus dedicated Mod Matrix

3 x ADSR envelopes

3 x LFOs

2 x Multistage Envelope Generators (MSEGs) for custom modulation shapes

Flexible 16-step Arpeggiator with MIDI output

Creative grid-based Glitch Sequencer featuring six unique effects

Four built-in effects – multimode Distortion, Delay, 3-band EQ and Reverb

Output stage features Limiter, Boost and Lo Cut

Comes with 167 categorised presets, plus exclusive CM patches

Includes Thorn CM user manual

PC/Mac, VST/VST3/AU/AAX

Thorn CM has the following limitations compared to the full Thorn:

2 oscillators instead of 3

1 filter instead of 2

4 effects instead of 9

Less filter models

CM257 readers also get an exclusive 30% off the full version. Buy CM257 to claim your discount, and head to the Dmitry Sches website for more info on Thorn.