Four of our highest-rated electronic drum sets are on sale this Black Friday, with reductions of up to $400

2024 has been a great year for electronic drums with plenty of progression across every price point. Now that the Black Friday music deals are upon us, I’ve been scouring the internet to find the best deals on our favourite kits, and five out of the top eight picks from our best electronic drum sets buyers guide have received price reductions, making this the best time of year to pull the trigger.

Each of the kits below serve a particular purpose for different players across different budgets, with reductions on sets from the three biggest names in the game. So, if you’ve been holding off for a Black Friday electronic drum set deal to bag your first kit, or maybe upgrade to a higher level, now’s the time. Let’s take a look at the reductions.

At the top end, the Alesis Strata Prime is on-sale over at Sweetwater, marking the first time the brand’s flagship, BFD-loaded kit has had a reduction since launch. Now, there’s a caveat: the deal is on the Alesis Strata Prime Expanded, which sees the kit beefed-up with an additional tom pad and two extra cymbals.

Sticking with Alesis, but at the other end of the price spectrum is Guitar Center’s deal on the excellent Nitro Max. I reviewed this kit when it was launched at the end of 2023, and it didn’t disappoint. There’s mesh heads all round, samples within the module derived from the BFD software library, bluetooth and more. As an extra bonus, you’ll receive a 90-day free subscription to leading online drum lesson platform, Drumeo - worth $120 if you paid for it on a rolling monthly subscription!

Of course, no list of electronic drum set deals would be complete without an offer on a Roland kit. Here, we see another upper-entry/mid-level kit get its price chopped with the Roland TD-07DMK losing $100 off its regular price at Guitar Center. The TD-07DMK gives you Roland’s patented mesh heads across the snare and toms, while maintaining a compact format. The TD-07 module is packed with a range of brilliant sounds covering acoustic, electronic and percussion samples. As well as this, there’s Bluetooth for streaming your music for jamming, an audio/MIDI interface for connecting to a computer and Roland’s excellent Coach Modes for helping you to develop your key drumming skills.

Yamaha’s most recent DTX kits are very impressive indeed, and the DTX-8K sits in the middle of the range, and Sweetwater has knocked $400 off two configurations. While it’s been a couple of years since it launched, we’d have no hesitation in recommending it as premium electronic drum set. The sounds within the module are impressive, and the pads make the move towards real shells, straight from the Yamaha acoustic drum factory. There’s a choice of mesh heads (DTX8K-M), or if you spend more you’ll get Yamaha’s much-loved TCS playing surface (choose the DTX8K-X) . With acoustic-style hi-hats, two crashes and a ride cymbal, it’s a pro setup that you’re not going to outgrow in a hurry.

