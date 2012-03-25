Wolfram CM – FREE VST/AU multieffects plugin

Free with Computer Music magazine, Wolfram CM is a multieffects monster that packs in pitchshifting, distortion, phase-shifter, panning, delay and filter effects, all backed up with flexible modulation capabilities tobring your sounds shimmering to life.

Here's what you get in Wolfram CM:

Pitchshifting

Distortion

Phase shift

Pan

Low- and high-pass filters 12/24 dB

2x delay lines

Resonant lowpass filter

Feedback delay

2x LFO/Env generators

2v Modulation routings

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST/VST3

32-/64-bit PC VST/VST3

How to get Wolfram CM:

Get the latest issue of Computer Music magazine

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our download system.

If you like Wolfram CM, check out the full Wolfram plugin at Subsonic Labs' website, which has an extra Manipulator section and more filtering options.