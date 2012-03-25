Wolfram CM – FREE VST/AU multieffects plugin

Free with Computer Music magazine, Wolfram CM is a multieffects monster that packs in pitchshifting, distortion, phase-shifter, panning, delay and filter effects, all backed up with flexible modulation capabilities tobring your sounds shimmering to life.
Here's what you get in Wolfram CM:
- Pitchshifting
- Distortion
- Phase shift
- Pan
- Low- and high-pass filters 12/24 dB
- 2x delay lines
- Resonant lowpass filter
- Feedback delay
- 2x LFO/Env generators
- 2v Modulation routings
- 32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST/VST3
- 32-/64-bit PC VST/VST3
How to get Wolfram CM:
Get the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our download system.
If you like Wolfram CM, check out the full Wolfram plugin at Subsonic Labs' website, which has an extra Manipulator section and more filtering options.