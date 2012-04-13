WIN your choice of Image-Line plug-in!

For Computer Music 177's competition, we've got together with Image-Line to give eight lucky winners their choice of Image-Line plug-in, worth up to $189!

There are dozens of instruments and effects to choose from, but let's pick out a few to whet your appetite! Innovative additive synth Harmor ($149) is the newest Image-Line instrument to hit the market, and we gave it a cracking 9/10 in cm174's review. Percussion-modelling instrument Drumaxx (8/10, cm152, $99) enables you to create drum tracks with a difference, while old favourite Maximus (9/10, cm121, $189) is a multiband dynamics tool that's ace for bigging up sounds.

Read more: Image-Line FL Studio 20

Like our Facebook page to get the entry link, or find it on p81 of Computer Music 177. The deadline is 1 May 2012.