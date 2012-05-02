WIN u-he DIVA, ACE and Uhbik – $1488 of prizes!

Plug-in developers extraordinaire u-he have made some of the finest soft synths and effects around, and regular Computer Music readers will no doubt be familiar with the company's luscious synth ZebraCM, which is one of the very best plug-ins in the Studio. For cm178, u-he have generously agreed to give away a bundle of their top-notch plug-ins to three lucky cm readers!

Each winner will receive a copy of the amazing effects suite Uhbik($179, 10/10, cm139), the flexible semimodular synth ACE worth ($102, 10/10, cm149) and the cutting-edge analogue-modelling DIVA synth ($215, 10/10, reviewed this issue,cm178). These stratospheric, faultless review scores speak for themselves - it really doesn't get much better than this!

Like our Facebook page to get the entry link, or find it on p81 of Computer Music 178. The deadline is 1 May 2012.

To check out u-he's full range of plug-ins, visit www.u-he.com