Tone2 BiFilter2 is FREE with Computer Music 182! Full version worth $39!

Tone2 BiFilter2 is an incredible filter and distortion effect that retails for $39, but you can bag it free with Computer Music 182! And since digital editions of CM now come with downloads, you can get your hands on it right now.

  • 47 unique, different sounding filter types
  • 8 distortion types
  • FM, AM, Waveshaping, bit crushing, resampling, comb filtering, vocal filtering, equalizing, reverberation
  • High precision, real time frequency response display
  • Smooth and click-free knob movements
  • High-end quality filter algorithms, anti-aliasing, oversampling
  • True stereo architecture, works in all known sample rates
  • 100 presets
  • Midi and automation support
  • 32-bit AU and VST versions for Mac
  • 32- and 64-bit VST versions for PC

Grab the digital or print edition of CM182 to get your hands on it now!