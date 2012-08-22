Tone2 BiFilter2 is FREE with Computer Music 182! Full version worth $39!

Tone2 BiFilter2 is an incredible filter and distortion effect that retails for $39, but you can bag it free with Computer Music 182! And since digital editions of CM now come with downloads, you can get your hands on it right now.

47 unique, different sounding filter types

8 distortion types

FM, AM, Waveshaping, bit crushing, resampling, comb filtering, vocal filtering, equalizing, reverberation

High precision, real time frequency response display

Smooth and click-free knob movements

High-end quality filter algorithms, anti-aliasing, oversampling

True stereo architecture, works in all known sample rates

100 presets

Midi and automation support

32-bit AU and VST versions for Mac

32- and 64-bit VST versions for PC

Grab the digital or print edition of CM182 to get your hands on it now!