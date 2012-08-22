Tone2 BiFilter2 is FREE with Computer Music 182! Full version worth $39!

Tone2 BiFilter2 is an incredible filter and distortion effect that retails for $39, but you can bag it free with Computer Music 182! And since digital editions of CM now come with downloads, you can get your hands on it right now.
- 47 unique, different sounding filter types
- 8 distortion types
- FM, AM, Waveshaping, bit crushing, resampling, comb filtering, vocal filtering, equalizing, reverberation
- High precision, real time frequency response display
- Smooth and click-free knob movements
- High-end quality filter algorithms, anti-aliasing, oversampling
- True stereo architecture, works in all known sample rates
- 100 presets
- Midi and automation support
- 32-bit AU and VST versions for Mac
- 32- and 64-bit VST versions for PC
Grab the digital or print edition of CM182 to get your hands on it now!