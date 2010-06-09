The iPhone 4 and music making: what's changed?

You can't have failed to notice that this week Apple announced its latest iteration of the iPhone. But what does the fourth generation of the popular smartphone have to offer the computer musician?

For starters, the CPU has been updated to the Apple A4 processor which is also used in the iPad. This will allow for more CPU-intensive audio applications, potentially making it possible to process audio more quickly and generate more complex sounds.

The new iPhone will also have HD recording capabilities - perfect for creating clips of your act or group - and boasts a new 3-axis giro to make the device fully motion sensitive which only adds to its potential as a MIDI controller.

For more information on the new features, see this article on Music Radar.

...