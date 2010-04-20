More

It's here! The Producer Masterclass Collection

If you've missed any installments of our monthly

Producer Masterclass

video tutorial series, despair not! Now you can get the best episodes from the past 25 issues, all in one magazine/DVD package.

With Computer Music Special 41:

The Producer Masterclass Collection

, you'll join 22 masters of electronic production in their studios while they demonstrate their favourite techniques first-hand.

Lining up to show you their top studio tricks are:

• Pumping house prodigy

Phonat

• Seminal DnB producers

Matrix & Futurebound

• New-skool dubstep wonder

Subscape

• Euphoric trance star

John 'OO' Fleming

• Anthemic house hero

Michael Woods

• Iconoclastic beat junkie

Mr Scruff

• Breakbeat godfathers

Shut Up & Dance

• Minimal trance-meisters

Riley and Durrant

• DnB legend

Shimon

• Master of bangin' house

Foamo

• Funky breakbeat masters

Finger Lickin'Allstars

• Dancefloor-friendly DnB dons

Brookes Brothers

• Bass and breaks veterans

Deekline & Wizard

• Chillout supremo

Atjazz

• Top UK dubster

Pressure Drop

• Minimal madman

Nathan Fake

• Folky freaknik

King Charles

• Breaks badboys

Ctrl-Z

• New-skool junglists

Cyantific

• Experimental DnB head

Sabre

• Ram Records renegades

Xample & Lomax

• DnB superstar

Alix Perez

Magazine + DVD £6. If you want one, don't delay - supplies are strictly limited!

Computer Music Special 41: Producer Masterclass Collection (vol 2)

Onsale dates*:

UK/online - available now

Europe - from 14 April

North America - 12 May

ROW - 26 May

*

Overseas dates are approximate due to factors beyond our control.

Computer Music Specials are available from selected WH Smith, Barnes & Noble, Chapters and independent newsagents, or online from www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk

Questions? Problems? Contact us at

computermusic.special@futurenet.com