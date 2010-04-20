It's here! The Producer Masterclass Collection

If you've missed any installments of our monthly
Producer Masterclass
video tutorial series, despair not! Now you can get the best episodes from the past 25 issues, all in one magazine/DVD package.
With Computer Music Special 41:
The Producer Masterclass Collection
, you'll join 22 masters of electronic production in their studios while they demonstrate their favourite techniques first-hand.
Lining up to show you their top studio tricks are:
• Pumping house prodigy
Phonat
• Seminal DnB producers
Matrix & Futurebound
• New-skool dubstep wonder
Subscape
• Euphoric trance star
John 'OO' Fleming
• Anthemic house hero
Michael Woods
• Iconoclastic beat junkie
Mr Scruff
• Breakbeat godfathers
Shut Up & Dance
• Minimal trance-meisters
Riley and Durrant
• DnB legend
Shimon
• Master of bangin' house
Foamo
• Funky breakbeat masters
Finger Lickin'Allstars
• Dancefloor-friendly DnB dons
Brookes Brothers
• Bass and breaks veterans
Deekline & Wizard
• Chillout supremo
Atjazz
• Top UK dubster
Pressure Drop
• Minimal madman
Nathan Fake
• Folky freaknik
King Charles
• Breaks badboys
Ctrl-Z
• New-skool junglists
Cyantific
• Experimental DnB head
Sabre
• Ram Records renegades
Xample & Lomax
• DnB superstar
Alix Perez
Magazine + DVD £6. If you want one, don't delay - supplies are strictly limited!
Computer Music Special 41: Producer Masterclass Collection (vol 2)
Onsale dates*:
UK/online - available now
Europe - from 14 April
North America - 12 May
ROW - 26 May
*
Overseas dates are approximate due to factors beyond our control.
Computer Music Specials are available from selected WH Smith, Barnes & Noble, Chapters and independent newsagents, or online from www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk
