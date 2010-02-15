What's your dream job? Wannabe a professional producer, remixer, composer? Picture yourself as an underground hero crafting your own tunes at your leisure, or aspire to man the controls in a top-flight studio?

If you've got your sights set on a career in music production - whether it be full-time, casual or something in between - we'd highly recommend you pick up our brand-new Computer Music Special:

How To Make It In Music

. Written by industry experts, it uncovers everything you need to know to get on track for success in 2010.

Discover how to:

• Get your tracks heard

• Promote your act

• Build a fanbase

• Make money

• Make the leap from bedroom to pro producer

• Be your own manager

And if it's a full-time gig you're after, this is your chance to get insider advice from pros in the most coveted careers in the business. We've assembled a lineup of producers, tunesmiths, performers and tech-heads who share their insights on the skills you need, and reveal how you could get that break you've been seeking.

Computer Music Special 40: How to Make It in Music

Onsale dates*:

UK - available now!

Europe - from 17 Feb

North America - 10 March

ROW - 24 March

*

Overseas dates are approximate due to factors beyond our control.

Computer Music Specials are available from selected WH Smith, Barnes & Noble, Chapters and independent newsagents.

Questions? Problems? Contact us at

computermusic.special@futurenet.com