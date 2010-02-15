What's your dream job? Wannabe a professional producer, remixer, composer? Picture yourself as an underground hero crafting your own tunes at your leisure, or aspire to man the controls in a top-flight studio?
If you've got your sights set on a career in music production - whether it be full-time, casual or something in between - we'd highly recommend you pick up our brand-new Computer Music Special:
How To Make It In Music
. Written by industry experts, it uncovers everything you need to know to get on track for success in 2010.
Discover how to:
• Get your tracks heard
• Promote your act
• Build a fanbase
• Make money
• Make the leap from bedroom to pro producer
• Be your own manager
And if it's a full-time gig you're after, this is your chance to get insider advice from pros in the most coveted careers in the business. We've assembled a lineup of producers, tunesmiths, performers and tech-heads who share their insights on the skills you need, and reveal how you could get that break you've been seeking.
Computer Music Special 40: How to Make It in Music
Onsale dates*:
UK - available now!
Europe - from 17 Feb
North America - 10 March
ROW - 24 March
*
Overseas dates are approximate due to factors beyond our control.
Computer Music Specials are available from selected WH Smith, Barnes & Noble, Chapters and independent newsagents.
