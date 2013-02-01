Hornet Fat-FET - FREE compressor plugin VST/AU

Free with Computer Music magazine, Hornet Fat-FET is a compressor plugin with phat, analogue-style dynamics based on the classic UREI 1176LN compressor/limiter, famed for its FET (Field Effect Transistor) characteristics.

Here's what you get in Fat-FET:

Analogue-style dynamics based on classic 1176 FET compression

Optional High Quality oversampling mode for even better sound

Ultra-fast attack times, down to just 0.02ms!

Fully adjustable threshold (unlike fixed threshold on 1176)

Sweepable ratio (unlike button-based selection on 1176)

Input/Output metering

Gain reduction metering

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

32-/64-bit PC VST

How to get Fat-FET:

Get the latest issue of Computer Music magazine and you can download Fat-FET right away.

Get the latest issue of Computer Music magazine and you can download Fat-FET right away.

If you like Fat-FET, check out its big brother MultiComp at Hornet's website- it offers three compression styles (VCA, Opto and FET) and a sidechain option.