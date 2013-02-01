Hornet Fat-FET - FREE compressor plugin VST/AU

Free with Computer Music magazine, Hornet Fat-FET is a compressor plugin with phat, analogue-style dynamics based on the classic UREI 1176LN compressor/limiter, famed for its FET (Field Effect Transistor) characteristics.
Here's what you get in Fat-FET:
- Analogue-style dynamics based on classic 1176 FET compression
- Optional High Quality oversampling mode for even better sound
- Ultra-fast attack times, down to just 0.02ms!
- Fully adjustable threshold (unlike fixed threshold on 1176)
- Sweepable ratio (unlike button-based selection on 1176)
- Input/Output metering
- Gain reduction metering
- 32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST
- 32-/64-bit PC VST
How to get Fat-FET:
Get the latest issue of Computer Music magazine and you can download Fat-FET right away.
For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our download system.
