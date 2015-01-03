Computer Music issue 213 - Sound Design 2015 - February 2015

VIDEO for EVERY TUTORIAL, 40+ VST/AU plugins for FREE, 900+ samples and more, with Vault download for whichever format you choose.

SOUND DESIGN 2015

Bring those awesome sounds out of your head and into reality. In this month's main feature, we'll show you how to synthesise, bend, twist and manipulate sound to your will. Not only will you discover professional sound design techniques, but we'll give you the skills to go further and make your own truly unique creations.

Over 15 pages with 15 videos, you'll:

Get to grips with the basics of one-shot FX, looping and noise-shaping

Explore advanced synthesiser functions to gain ultimate control

Learn to resample and granulate sounds to turn them on their heads

Delve into modulation and retuning to create dissonant, evolving timbres

Take control over spectral sampling and learn the power of reversing samples

…And a lot more

The power you need is already at your fingertips - to see what's in store, here's one of this tutorial's videos



FREE PLUGIN - G8 CM

• Gate processors are usually pretty basic, but G8 CM doesn't play by the rules. Besides comprehensive, detailed gating controls, this exclusive plugin from Unfiltered Audioeven gives you MIDI input and output for a huge level of control over anything you care to connect it to. Get this free software with this issue of Computer Music. See how it works in this tutorial video and read the full specs on the G8 CM page.



HOW TO USE OZONE 6

• If you've not tried iZotope's brilliant processing suite by now, it's the perfect time to feel the power. We'll show you around Ozone 6's revamped interface, explain what those knobs and sliders actually do, and go through its advanced processor modules so you can hit the ground running.

• Across TEN videos, we'll give you the skills to use Ozone 6 to its fullest. Whether you're a newcomer or a mastering old-hand looking to brush up, we'll put you straight in the zone. Check out the below video to get a slice of the action…



WAVETABLE WIZARDRY

• Get the lowdown on today's top wavetable-powered synths and conjure up sophisticated modern tones with wavetable synths like Xfer Serum, Tone2 Electra2 and Dmitry Sches' Diversion. Explore the principles of wavetable synthesis, create your own wavetables, delve into graphical editing, and make complex modulation routings to get a sound that's totally your own.



FREE REVERSER SAMPLES

• 900+ skewed loops, hits and FX to inject 'that' sound into your tunes. This exclusive sample pack gives you reversed rhythms, backwards basslines, sucking cymbals, flipped FX and loads more. If you're looking to add an edgy sense of interest to your latest tracks, dip into this huge treasure trove of sounds, yours for free with this issue!



See TOUGH LOVE take apart a track in our PRODUCER MASTERCLASS video***

• This month's epic in-studio session comes from the studio of Alex Love and Stefan O'Brien, together known as Tough Love, the duo behind a slew of house bangers and successful remixes. In this video, you'll see the boys rebuild their track So Freakin' Tight in Logic Pro 9. Check out the first half of this masterclass video below and get the rest in Computer Music 213. (***This video available only with Apple Newsstand and Print editions)



PLUS! MORE TUTORIALS + VIDEOS



Designer Sounds : See how Mefjus makes FM8 kick drums - our resident expert InsideInfo reveals all!

: See how Mefjus makes FM8 kick drums - our resident expert InsideInfo reveals all! Geek Technique : Use a reverb plugin as a synth with Owen Palmer's latest advanced production tutorial

: Use a reverb plugin as a synth with Owen Palmer's latest advanced production tutorial Music Theory: Explore the whole tone scale and find out how to use it in your tunes



INTERVIEWS

Tube and Berger : The ever-changing duo tell you how they craft their hit songs, discuss gear and playing live, and what's next for them.

: The ever-changing duo tell you how they craft their hit songs, discuss gear and playing live, and what's next for them. Arturia : Technical Director Adrien Courdavault talks software formats, the benefits of increasingly powerful CPUs, and strange requests for software.

: Technical Director Adrien Courdavault talks software formats, the benefits of increasingly powerful CPUs, and strange requests for software. Joris Voorn: The DJ and producer spills the beans about what music software he uses the most.



REVIEWS

Xfer Records Serum

Serum MeldaProduction MPowerSynth

MPowerSynth Waves Codex

Codex AIR Music Technology The Riser

The Riser Blue Cat Audio Plug'n Script

Plug'n Script Eventide UltraReverb

UltraReverb Eisenberg Audio Vier

Audio Vier AudioThing Valve Exciter

Valve Exciter Sinevibes Molecule

Molecule IK Multimedia American EQs

American EQs PLUS 18 more reviews



• Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our full CM Plugins list and the CM Plugins FAQ for more info.

