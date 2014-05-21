Computer Music issue 205 - DRUM & BASS - July 2014

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

APPLE NEWSSTAND (iPad/iPhone)

GOOGLE PLAY (Android, Chrome for PC/Mac)

ZINIO (PC, Mac, Android,iPad)

PRINT EDITION

INCLUDES FREE Rob Papen RP-Distort CM+39 more plugins, 1140+ samples, 4+ HOURS of video* and more - seedownloads FAQ. (*Markus Schulz Producer Masterclass video only with print and Apple Newsstand editions)



D&B FOCUS 2014

A host of pro producers reveal to you their greatest DnB production techniques in over TWO HOURS of exclusive VIDEO TUTORIALS! PLUS exclusive live breakbeat sample pack from E-Z ROLLERS!



Video masterclasses with:

E-Z ROLLERS: Live breakbeat recording and mixing masterclass with production kingpin Alex Banks

STATE OF MIND: Crafting the beats and bass for their neuro banger Response Signal

INSIDEINFO: Atmospheric pad design with the master of polished, techy DnB

TYKE: Creating a maximum-impact jump-up track for the dancefloor

CHROMATIC: The fast-rising trio use CM Plugins to create a complete track - project files included!



Check out Part 1 of State of Mind's video:



FREE ROB PAPEN PLUGIN

Much more than its name might imply, RP-Distort CM from plugin legend Rob Papen is a powerful semimodular multieffect offering distortion, filtering, compression, widening, modulation and more! Get it now with Computer Music magazine - find out more about this pro-quality PC/Mac plugin on the RP-Distort CM page, and see it in action in this video:



MARKUS SCHULZ IN-STUDIO VIDEO***

See trance master Markus Schulz break down his euphoric floor-filler Remember This in our latest exclusive Producer Masterclass video. Watch Part 1 of the video right here - get CM205 to see the rest.



1140+ SAMPLES

VIP Series: E-Z Rollers - Live Breaks : 500MB of live breakbeats and drum multitracks!

: 500MB of live breakbeats and drum multitracks! Bass Boutique:900 exclusive real and synthetic bass sounds and loops



BITWIG INSTRUMENTS

Get your head around the brilliant instruments in exciting new DAW Bitwig Studio with our video-packed guide! Learn how to use FM-4, Organ, E-Kick, Sampler, Polysynth and more. Here's just one of the videos in this guide:



10 HAT TRICKS

We've put together our 10 favourite tricks for programming and processing hi-hats - with video for every single trick and technique! Here's one to get you started:



TUTORIALS and VIDEOS

Easy Guide - Rests : Let your music breathe and groove by using rests - PLUS VIDEO

: Let your music breathe and groove by using rests - PLUS VIDEO 20 Problems Solved : Get the answers to common computer music ailments

: Get the answers to common computer music ailments RP-Distort CM : Get going with this issue's awesome free software - PLUS VIDEO

: Get going with this issue's awesome free software - PLUS VIDEO Keep It Real - Acoustic Guitar : Put the squeeze on your MIDI programming

: Put the squeeze on your MIDI programming AND MORE!



INTERVIEWS

Addison Groove: What next after juke smashFootcrab? The UK producer opens up to CM.

What next after juke smashFootcrab? The UK producer opens up to CM. Madrona Labs: We talk to Randy Jones, the synth mastermind behind Aalto and Kaivo

We talk to Randy Jones, the synth mastermind behind Aalto and Kaivo Laura Jones: This leading light of the deep house scene reveals the software behind her trend-setting sound



REVIEWS

Toontrack EZdrummer 2

EZdrummer 2 Rob Papen Blue II

Blue II Native Instruments Molekular

Molekular Waves ADT

ADT Acustica Trinity EQ

Trinity EQ Impact Soundworks Archtop

Archtop Amazing Noises Dark Synth

Dark Synth Liine Lemur 5

Lemur 5 Sonimus Britson

Britson PLUS 15 MORE REVIEWS



35+ EXCLUSIVE PLUGINS

Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our full CM Plugins listand the CM Plugins FAQfor more info.



…AND MUCH MORE!

***Producer Masterclass video is not currently downloadable. Apple Newsstand readers can watch it directly inside the app via internet streaming. Print edition includes Producer Masterclass on the DVD. Other digital formats inc. Zinio & Google Play do not include Producer Masterclass video.

cm205 is on sale now in the UK, Apple Newsstand and Zinio. Overseas dates for print edition are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks