Computer Music issue 201 - Radical Rhythms - March 2014

RADICAL RHYTHMS - MAIN FEATURE

Create stand-out beats and unique patterns with our essential guide to manipulating timing and tempo!



You'll learn how to:

Improve your grooves with syncopation, ghost notes and more

Drive your tracks along with tempo shifts

Create multilayered rhythmic excitement using polyrhythms

Construct cross-rhythms and use them as fills

Disrupt the rhythmic flow with beat displacement

Go beyond 4/4 time signatures

…And much more besides.



Check out this sample video from the article:



3700+ SAMPLES

Motor City : 900+ hard, drivin' sounds, from skids 'n' screeches to road-ready tracks

: 900+ hard, drivin' sounds, from skids 'n' screeches to road-ready tracks Bonus Classic Hip-Hop samples: 1900+ bumpin' beats, basses and more from the CM archives



FREE UVI DEFCON INSTRUMENT

Construct pro-standard dance and urban tracks in no time with Defcon, a powerful multitrack instrument for PC and Mac. Created exclusively for Computer Music by sonic perfectionists UVI, find out more about this terrific instrument on the UVI Defcon page and in this video:



ELECTRONIC YOUTH IN-STUDIO VIDEO***

See UK deep house duo Electronic Youth create a track from scratch in this technique-packed video!

Here's part 1 of the video - the full thing is OVER AN HOUR in length. Get it only with this issue! (print and Apple Newsstand editions only).



TUTORIALS and VIDEOS

Step Secrets : Get more out of step sequencers and arpeggiators - PLUS VIDEO

: Get more out of step sequencers and arpeggiators - PLUS VIDEO Modular Synthesis Primer : Start patching up your own custom synth and effects setups

: Start patching up your own custom synth and effects setups Smooth Operator : Sound design power guide for Ableton's Operator FM synth

: Sound design power guide for Ableton's Operator FM synth UVI Defcon : Learn how it works and see a built - PLUS VIDEO

: Learn how it works and see a built - PLUS VIDEO Easy Guide - Arpeggios : Master broken chords, the easy way - PLUS VIDEO

: Master broken chords, the easy way - PLUS VIDEO Keep It Real - Flute : Programming realistic flute parts

: Programming realistic flute parts AND MORE!



INTERVIEWS

Project 46: Thomas Shaw reveals the backstory behind the house duo's success

Thomas Shaw reveals the backstory behind the house duo's success ToneBoosters: Mainman Jeroen Breebaart talks plugin tech and where it's headed

Mainman Jeroen Breebaart talks plugin tech and where it's headed Oliver Huntemann: The king of UK beatboxing lets rip about his five top-rated pieces of music-making software



REVIEWS

Steinberg Cubase 7.5

Cubase 7.5 Linplug Spectral

Spectral Humanoid Sound Systems Enzyme

Enzyme Waves Abbey Road J37 Tape

Abbey Road J37 Tape Slate Digital Trigger 2

Trigger 2 MeldaProduction MMultibandComb

MMultibandComb Universal Audio Fairchild Tube Limiter Plug-in Collection

Fairchild Tube Limiter Plug-in Collection LSR Audio VLB525

VLB525 elysia museq

museq PLUS 15 MORE REVIEWS



35+ PLUGINS to download with this issue

Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our full CM Plugins list and the CM Plugins FAQ for more info.



…AND MUCH MORE!

