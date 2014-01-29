UVI Defcon - free VST/AU multitrack instrument plugin

Construct pro-sounding dance and urban tracks in no time with Defcon, a powerful multitrack instrument for PC and Mac created exclusively for Computer Music by plugin perfectionists UVI. Defcon is powered by the UVI Engine - the same sampling system that's behind a whole host aof other awesome UVI instruments such as Urban Suite, Electro Suite, Mello and many more.

Defcon houses six separate channels of pre-loaded track elements - three drum tracks, a bass track and two melodic phrases - sourced from some of UVI's finest dance and urban instruments. These tempo and key-synced tracks can be mixed and matched to craft modern and high-quality electronic tunes in a flash. Load unlimited effects inside the parent UVI Workstation 2 sampler, and even stack multiple instances.

Features and uses:

Mix and match six separate track elements - compile expert dance tracks quickly and easily

Inspiring collection of high-quality loops and sounds taken from four of UVI's finest collections

Tracks sync to both each other and your DAW, and melodic parts remain in key

Independently mix, level, pan, filter and transpose each element from Defcon's front panel

Housed in the powerful UVI Workstation 2 sampler - take advantage of its sound manipulation capabilities

Stack multiple instances, Split, Velocity and Key Switch functions

MIDI Learn function - get hands-on and assign physical knobs to Defcon's controls

Unlimited high-quality studio effects

Compose tracks in a flash or delve in further - perfect for beginners and pros alike

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get Defcon:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 201(CM201) and you can download Defcon right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you're a fan of Defcon, check out UVI's other creative instruments and high-quality sound collections. They range from classic analogue synth and drum machine emulations to expansive sound libraries and genre-based suites. Go and browse their versatile range here!