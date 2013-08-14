Computer Music issue 195 - FL STUDIO 11: The CM Guide - October 2013

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:
FL STUDIO 11 - MAIN FEATURE
Master the new features of FL Studio 11, become a power user and discover why this is the world's favourite DAW in our huge guide.
You'll learn about:
- Making a modern kick drum in Bassdrum
- Custom control layouts in Control Surface
- Making an effects chain in patcher
- Adjusting audio timing with Newtone's Warp editor
- Playing a track live with Performance Mode
- Designing aggressive synth bass using GMS
…And much more besides, including ELEVEN tutorial videos.
Check out this sample video from the article:
LOGIC PRO X REVIEWED
The official CM review is here! How does Logic Pro X stack up in today's DAW market? Is the new interface a bold move forward or a foolish step back? What important features haven't been added? Find out in our review! Also included are our seven "Hands-On with Logic Pro X" videos as a bonus!
FREE ANALYSER PLUGIN
- Visualise frequencies in a uniquely musical way with this PC/Mac plugin from Photosounder! Full info on the Spiral CM page.
3600+ SAMPLES
- Modular Madness: 900 glorious analogue synth loops and multisamples
- Bonus Classic Filthy Hippy samples: 1600+ far-out sounds from the CM archives
- Bonus Classic Minimal House samples: 2000+ loops, hits and multisamples
TUTORIALS + 19 VIDEOS
- Om UnitProducer Masterclass: IN-STUDIO VIDEO with the genre-defying producer
- DAW to DAW: Transport your projects from one DAW to another
- FX Design: Craft killer risers, booms, whooshes and more - all the plugins you need are included with the mag! - PLUS 5 VIDEOS
- Spiral CM: This issue's awesome free analysis plugin explained! - PLUS VIDEO
- Freedom Fighters: The best free and open source music software
- Easy Guide - Syncopation: Create funkier rhythms immediately - PLUS VIDEO
- PLUS lots more tutorials
INTERVIEWS
- Basement Jaxx: The Jaxx' Simon Ratcliffe on the dance legends' production approach
- kiloHearts: Inside info on this up-and-coming plugin development house
- Guy J: John Digweed's Israeli protégé reveals his five fave software tools
REVIEWS
- Apple Logic Pro X
- Avid Pro Tools 11
- Slate Digital Virtual Bus Compressors
- XILS-lab XILS V+
- Heavyocity Aeon Collection
- Kuassa EVE-AT EQ
- Sinevibes Cluster
- Audio Damage MangleVerb
- PLUS 15 MORE REVIEWS
30+ PLUGINS to download with this issue
- Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our full CM Plugins listand the CM Plugins FAQfor more info.
…AND MUCH MORE!
Producer Masterclass video is not currently downloadable. Apple Newsstand readers can watch it directly inside the app via internet streaming. Print edition includes Producer Masterclass on the DVD. Zinio does not include Producer Masterclass video.
