Computer Music issue 195 - FL STUDIO 11: The CM Guide - October 2013

FL STUDIO 11 - MAIN FEATURE

Master the new features of FL Studio 11, become a power user and discover why this is the world's favourite DAW in our huge guide.



You'll learn about:

Making a modern kick drum in Bassdrum

Custom control layouts in Control Surface

Making an effects chain in patcher

Adjusting audio timing with Newtone's Warp editor

Playing a track live with Performance Mode

Designing aggressive synth bass using GMS

…And much more besides, including ELEVEN tutorial videos.



Check out this sample video from the article:

LOGIC PRO X REVIEWED

The official CM review is here! How does Logic Pro X stack up in today's DAW market? Is the new interface a bold move forward or a foolish step back? What important features haven't been added? Find out in our review! Also included are our seven "Hands-On with Logic Pro X" videos as a bonus!

FREE ANALYSER PLUGIN

Visualise frequencies in a uniquely musical way with this PC/Mac plugin from Photosounder! Full info on the Spiral CM page.



3600+ SAMPLES

Modular Madness: 900 glorious analogue synth loops and multisamples

900 glorious analogue synth loops and multisamples Bonus Classic Filthy Hippy samples : 1600+ far-out sounds from the CM archives

: 1600+ far-out sounds from the CM archives Bonus Classic Minimal House samples: 2000+ loops, hits and multisamples



TUTORIALS + 19 VIDEOS

Om UnitProducer Masterclass : IN-STUDIO VIDEO with the genre-defying producer

: IN-STUDIO VIDEO with the genre-defying producer DAW to DAW : Transport your projects from one DAW to another

: Transport your projects from one DAW to another FX Design : Craft killer risers, booms, whooshes and more - all the plugins you need are included with the mag! - PLUS 5 VIDEOS

: Craft killer risers, booms, whooshes and more - all the plugins you need are included with the mag! - PLUS 5 VIDEOS Spiral CM : This issue's awesome free analysis plugin explained! - PLUS VIDEO

: This issue's awesome free analysis plugin explained! - PLUS VIDEO Freedom Fighters : The best free and open source music software

: The best free and open source music software Easy Guide - Syncopation : Create funkier rhythms immediately - PLUS VIDEO

: Create funkier rhythms immediately - PLUS VIDEO PLUS lots more tutorials

INTERVIEWS

Basement Jaxx : The Jaxx' Simon Ratcliffe on the dance legends' production approach

: The Jaxx' Simon Ratcliffe on the dance legends' production approach kiloHearts : Inside info on this up-and-coming plugin development house

: Inside info on this up-and-coming plugin development house Guy J: John Digweed's Israeli protégé reveals his five fave software tools

REVIEWS

Apple Logic Pro X

Avid Pro Tools 11

Slate Digital Virtual Bus Compressors

XILS-lab XILS V+

Heavyocity Aeon Collection

Kuassa EVE-AT EQ

Sinevibes Cluster

Audio Damage MangleVerb

PLUS 15 MORE REVIEWS

30+ PLUGINS to download with this issue

Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our full CM Plugins listand the CM Plugins FAQfor more info.

…AND MUCH MORE!

***Producer Masterclass video is not currently downloadable. Apple Newsstand readers can watch it directly inside the app via internet streaming. Print edition includes Producer Masterclass on the DVD. Zinio does not include Producer Masterclass video.

cm195 is on sale now in the UK, Apple Newsstand and Zinio. Overseas dates for print edition are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks