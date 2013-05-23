Computer Music issue 192, July 2013 – MODULATION

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

FREE WAVESHAPER CM PLUGIN

WaveShaper CM: Design your own distortion curves and analyse signals with a built-in multi-function oscilloscope using this awesome new plugin from coding geniuses Cableguys! This is an original plugin designed just for CM, and it's for PC/Mac in VST/AU formats. More info on the WaveShaper CM page.

MODULATION - MAIN FEATURE

Take control of your synths like never before with our huge modulation masterclass! You'll learn about:

Getting LFOs in time with your track using sync and phase options

ADSR envelope basics, and changing their character with envelope curves

Designing multipoint looping envelopes with Curve 2 CM

Using step sequencers and the Performer in Native Instruments Massive

Working with the modulation matrix to create custom modulations

…And much more besides!



Each of our 11 step-by-step guides has an accompanying video so you can see - and hear! - exactly how it's done. Check out this sample video from the article:



TUTORIALS + 21 VIDEOS

Shadow Child Producer Masterclass : See the UK house maven at work in the studio with this IN-STUDIO VIDEO

: See the UK house maven at work in the studio with this IN-STUDIO VIDEO Max for Live Essentials : Learn how to wield the extra devices that come with Live 9 Suite- PLUS 4 VIDEOS

: Learn how to wield the extra devices that come with Live 9 Suite- PLUS 4 VIDEOS Bass guitar - The Lowdown : Recording, programming and mixing killer bass guitar

: Recording, programming and mixing killer bass guitar WaveShaper CM : Learn how to use this superb effect yours free with this issue! - PLUS VIDEO

: Learn how to use this superb effect yours free with this issue! - PLUS VIDEO CM Focus - Reverberate CM : Get the most out of our powerful free convolution reverb effect - PLUS 7 VIDEOS

: Get the most out of our powerful free convolution reverb effect - PLUS 7 VIDEOS Quick Guide - Dune CM : The features and controls of this aceCM Pluginssynth explained

: The features and controls of this aceCM Pluginssynth explained A to Z of Computer Music - E : From Early Reflections to Expander, learn the language of computer music.

: From Early Reflections to Expander, learn the language of computer music. PLUS more tutorials

INTERVIEWS

Madeon : The French electro house prodigy speaks exclusively to CM about FL Studio, mixing, and more

: The French electro house prodigy speaks exclusively to CM about FL Studio, mixing, and more Image-Line : We speak to CEO Jean-Marie Cannie of the company behind FL Studio

: We speak to CEO Jean-Marie Cannie of the company behind FL Studio Chris Liebing : The CLR label head and techno stalwart on his fave software for producing warehouse-destroying tunes

: The CLR label head and techno stalwart on his fave software for producing warehouse-destroying tunes LiquidSonics: Convoluted talk with the DSP wizard behind our own Reverberate CM

REVIEWS

Propellerhead Reason 7

Native Instruments Battery 4

DMGAudio Equilibrium

Waves Manny Marroquin Signature Series Collection

eaReckon EARebound

Kirnu Cream

Focusrite Scarlett 18i20

MuTools MuLab 5 UL

PLUS 15 more reviews

30 PLUGINS included with this issue

Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our full CM Plugins list and the CM Plugins FAQ for more info.

…AND MUCH MORE!

***Producer Masterclass video is not currently downloadable. Apple Newsstand readers can watch it directly inside the app via internet streaming. Print edition includes Producer Masterclass on the DVD. Zinio does not include Producer Masterclass video.

cm192 is on sale now in the UK, Apple Newsstand and Zinio. Overseas dates for print edition are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks