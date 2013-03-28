Computer Music issue 190, May 2013 - ABLETON LIVE 9

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

ABLETON LIVE 9

• The essential guide to what's new and how to use it

• The definitive CM review of Live 9

• 15 walkthrough tutorials

• 13 expert Live 9 videos - CLICK for a free preview

25+ EXCLUSIVE PLUGINS INCLUDED

FREE COMPRESSOR PLUGIN

• Hornet Fat-FET: Get phat, analogue-style dynamics in your tracks with this professional-grade plugin for PC/Mac! It's totally exclusive to Computer Music magazine - you can't get it anywhere else.

FREE SAMPLE PACK

• VIP Series: Zombie Disco Squad - 800 beats, basslines, FX, vocals and more from the house hero

VIDEO

• Metrik Producer Masterclass - The DnB star and recent Hospital Records signee deconstructs Drift on video!

• 20 tutorial videos: Expert video walkthroughs on Live 9, drum synthesis, and more!

TUTORIALS & FEATURES

• Understanding Unison: Become a master of this classic synthesis feature

• CM Focus - Drum Synthesis: Create custom drum sounds from scratch with Dune CM - INCLUDES VIDEO

• Hornet Fat-FET: Get a grip on what your new, free compressor can do! - INCLUDES VIDEO

• Canned Music: Get better results when mixing on headphones

• Quick Guide - CM-505: This brilliant LinPlug beatbox's features explained

INTERVIEWS

• The Shapeshifters: We speak to Max Reich of the duo behind 2003's huge Lola's Theme

• Sasha: The globe-conquering progressive house titan reveals his favourite music software

• Vengeance-Sound: Manuel Schleis gives us his tips on drum sound design

• Sony Creative Software: ACID, Spectral Layers and more discussed with SCS's Mike Scheibinger

REVIEWS

• Ableton Live 9

• Native Instruments Reverb Classics

• Exponential Audio PhoenixVerb & R2

• Studio Devil Virtual Tube Preamp

• UA Teletronix LA-2A Collection

• Steinberg sonote beat re:edit

• Notion Music Notion 4

• iZotope Insight

• PLUS 15 more reviews

