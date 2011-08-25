Computer Music 169, October issue – on sale now!

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:
How To Make A Hit!
• Learn the recipe for commercial success from a host of pop's biggest players, including chart-topper DJ Fresh, mixer-to-the-stars James Reynolds, and underground heroes-turned-hitmakers Black Noise/Aquasky.
Read more: Image-Line FL Studio 20
• Cableguys CurveCM: Powerful hybrid synth plug-in for Mac and PC, with custom waveform editing, online patch-sharing and more!
• 1,990 Extreme Leads samples: Scorching synth loops and multisamples, plus ready-to-play patches.
• Utah Saints Producer Masterclass tutorial and video
• The Perfect Kick Drum: Put the boot in with our step-by-step guide
• Tempo Mental: Beat your 120bpm habit with ear-catching tempo changes
• Wheels On Fire: Pitchbend and mod wheels pushed to the max
• The CM Guide to FL Studio Mobile: Image-Line's new iOS app explored
• CM Focus: Moombahton
• Sneaky Sound System interview
• Round-up: Delay plug-ins
• Reviews: Cakewalk Z3TA+ 2 - GForce Software impOSCar 2 - XILS-Lab Synthix - Studio Devil Virtual Bass Amp Pro - Slate Digital Virtual Console Collection - Sugar Bytes Turnado - and more
