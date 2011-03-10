Computer Music 163, April issue – on sale now!

CLICK HERE TO BUY THIS ISSUE NOW

COVER FEATURE

Make it loud!

• Maximising the level of your tracks isn't just about cranking up the gain knob. We present a plethora of tricks guaranteed to help you win the loudness war.



ON THE 7.9GB DISC

• MeldaProduction MHarmonizerCM - Luscious pitchshifter/harmoniser plug-in for PC and Mac!

• 2006 24-bit Nu Disco samples

• Producer Masterclass tutorial and video: RackNRuin

IN THE MAG

• Classic vocals: Find your voice with our guide to producing vocals in classic styles

• Magnetic Man interview

• The trouble with treble: Sort out your top end and make your mix really shine

• Make a complete track on iPad: Half a dozen apps used to make one complete tune

• The joy of REX: Get the most out of your REX files with our loop-savvy guide

• CM Focus: Synth waveforms

• Reviews: Steinberg Cubase 6 - Audio Damage Phosphor - Cableguys Curve - Sonic Charge MicroTonic 3 - iZotope Stutter Edit - PSP N2O - and more



…AND MUCH MORE!

cm163 is on sale now in the UK. Overseas dates are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks. Alternatively, order online at www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk.