Bigger badder beats

Percussion sounding pitiful? Beats not big enough? Then you need Computer Music Special 56: The Ultimate Guide to Drums.
Design rhythm tracks like a pro
Whether you're looking to record a human drummer playing real drums, emulate the same using plug-ins and MIDI, or program hard-hitting electronic beats for your dance and electronic productions, this comprehensive guide takes you through everything you need to know. From the basics of recording and MIDI programming, through humanising, mixing and processing, every aspect of rhythm track design is covered.
Buying advice
There's also plenty of buying advice on offer, as we present our pick of the best virtual drum kits, virtual drum machines and MIDI pad controllers on the market today.
On the CD
As if all that wasn't enough, the included CD comes with a collection of 1193 incredible drum samples from Loopmasters, Quantum Loops and Wave Alchemy, as well as all the examples and files you need to follow the tutorials in the magazine.
Computer Music Special 56: The Ultimate Guide to Drums. Don't miss it!
ONSALE DATES
Digital editions: 3 October 2012
Print edition:
UK & mail-order: 3 October 2012
Europe: 10 October 2012
North America: 31 October 2012
ROW: 14 November 2012
(*overseas dates are approximate due to factors beyond our control)
STOCKISTS
Newsagents: WH Smith, Borders, Chapters and good independents
