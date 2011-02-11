BeatMaker 2 – the best mobile music making app yet?

The original BeatMaker was one of the first apps that really showed off the music-making potential of Apple's iOS devices, and now developers Intua have unleashed a follow-up in the form of BeatMaker 2.
At £11.99 it's not cheap compared to many music-making apps, but its feature list is frankly spectacular. If you don't have time to watch the impressive promotional video below, here are some of the app's most impressive features:
· iPod library import
· Wave editor with 8 step undo
· Sample timestreching and pitchshifting
· Zoomable keyboard double keyboard mode
· Unlimited global effects racks
· CoreMidi support
· SoundCloud (and potentially DropBox) implementation
· Library of 1800 samples
Check out this excellent Create Digital Music piece for more info and developer chat.