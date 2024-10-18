“We were finally given the schedule last night, and it is not to our satisfaction. So we are staying home”: Foreigner drummer decides to skip Rock & Hall of Fame induction

AOR legends Foreigner are to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this weekend. But one original member will skip the ceremony completely, though he’s vague about the reasons for his absence.

Drummer Dennis Elliot left the band in 1993, though he has made the occasional live guest appearance since. In a Facebook post he explained why he’s giving the ceremony the miss:

“Dear Foreigner Fans & Friends,” it began. “Don't look too hard, we will not be there. We were finally given the schedule last night, and it is not to our satisfaction. So we are staying home. We have been asking for this for weeks, and they have waited until the very last minute to send it knowing we were all packed and going to bed.”

After describing the situation as “totally unacceptable,” Elliott expressed his best wishes to the band’s fans. “Hope you have a good time.”

It’s not clear what is so ‘unacceptable’ about the schedule. Does it go on past his bedtime? Or maybe he’s worried he won’t make the last train?

The ceremony is set to go ahead without him tomorrow night. Original members Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood and Rick Wills are set to accept awards on behalf of Elliott, as well as Ian McDonald and Ed Gagliardi, who died in 2022 and 2014 respectively.

Another notable absentee will be the group’s founder Mick Jones, whom it was revealed earlier this year is suffering from Parkinson’s Disease. This has restricted the 79-year-old’s appearances with the band in recent years. Indeed, he has played no part so far in the band’s farewell tour, which started last year and looks set to extend into 2025.

Foreigner were formed back in 1976, with Jones coming up with the name. He, Elliott and McDonald were Brits, whilst Gramm, Greenwood and Gagliardi were Americans, meaning wherever they played at least half the group would be foreigners. Their peak years were the late '70s and early '80s, when they scored global hits with songs like Cold As Ice, Waiting For A Girl Like You and the immortal I Want To Know What Love Is.

Also performing tomorrow night are Slash, Sammy Hagar, Chad Smith, Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson, who are all set to honour the band. Other inductees this year include Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, Peter Frampton, Mary J Blige, Kool and the Gang and Cher.