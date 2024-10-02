“For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house!”: Here’s when you can watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour concert special on Netflix

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour is about to draw to a close - the last date is in Sydney on 22 October - but if you missed it, or just want to relive the experience of seeing it live, you’ll soon have the chance to watch the show in a Netflix concert special.

What’s more, you don’t have long to wait: the Guts movie will land on the streaming service on 29 October, just a week after the final live performance.

“I am so excited to share the Guts World Tour with my fans,” says Rodrigo. “For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”

Directed by James Merryman, the special was filmed at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, and features Rodrigo singing songs from both her 2023 album, Guts, and Sour, her 2021 debut.

As previously reported, the star has been rocking a Music Man St Vincent Goldie signature model on the tour, while guest performers along the way have included Lily Allen, Sheryl Crow, Noah Kahan and Jewel.

Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan - "Stick Season" (Live from GUTS world tour at Madison Square Garden) - YouTube Watch On

Rodrigo’s decision to strike an immediate deal with Netflix for the film contrasts with that of Taylor Swift, who initially put her Eras Tour movie into cinemas. Following a later period as a pay-per-view title on VOD services, it eventually ended up on Disney+.

Beyonce’s 2023 Renaissance movie, meanwhile, was only ever available for a limited time in cinemas, and is still unavailable to watch at home.