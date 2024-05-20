“I absolutely adore her”: Olivia Rodrigo is all smiles as she brings Lily Allen on stage in London to duet on Allen's 2006 debut single

Having previously performed together at Glastonbury 2022, Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen renewed their friendship over the weekend when Rodrigo invited Allen on stage at London’s O2 Arena so that they could duet on Allen’s 2006 debut single, Smile.

The surprise performance came during the Friday night stop on Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour. Introducing Allen, the star said: “The best day of my whole career was when I got to sing with her a few years ago at Glastonbury. I absolutely adore her: will you please give it up for Miss Lily Allen!”

A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) A photo posted by on

To warm applause and high-pitched screaming, Allen made her way to the stage and embraced Rodrigo, before the band launched into Smile and the two singers traded lines and hit harmonies.

The song’s positive vibes are in contrast to the message that Rodrigo and Allen gave at Glastonbury, when they dedicated Allen’s 2009 hit F**k You to the US Supreme Court, which had just overturned the Roe vs Wade verdict from 1973 that embedded abortion rights into the constitution.

Other stars that have guested on the Guts World Tour include Sheryl Crow, Noah Kahan and Jewel. Rodrigo, meanwhile, was invited on stage by No Doubt recently to duet on their song Bathwater at Coachella.