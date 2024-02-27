There’s a reason the custom purple guitar Olivia Rodrigo is playing on her Guts world tour looks familiar

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts world tour had been billed as one of the hottest tickets of the year, and when she kicked it off on Friday in Palm Springs, the consensus seems to be that she didn’t disappoint.

A 22-song set saw her play not only her biggest hits, but also some deeper cuts such as Obsessed, a ‘secret track’ from the red vinyl version of Guts, her sophomore album and the one that gives the tour its name.

Rodrigo revealed last year that Obsessed was created with one Annie Clark, AKA St Vincent, and so it was fitting that, when she performed the song on guitar, she honoured her friend by whipping out a custom purple Music Man St Vincent Goldie signature model.

Following the performance, Clark was quick to sing Rodrigo’s praises in her Instagram stories: “Olivia killing it opening night of Guts tour,” she wrote. “Playing a custom purple STV Goldie! Guitar. So proud!”

Discussing Obsessed and St Vincent’s involvement, Rodrigo told Variety: “That’s a fun one that’s a little rockier. I made it with my friend Annie Clark, St. Vincent, who is just incredible. I adore her just as a person, and she’s one of my musical heroes, so she was on that track. And it’s a very sort of deranged, angry-girl song, which I like.”

For her part, Clark was happy to sing Rodrigo’s praises last year when she presented her with the Variety Storyteller Award. “Olivia is, to me, how should I say it… a precious baby angel muffin,” she said in her speech, “but if a precious baby angel muffin was tough as nails and cool as hell and fuckin’ loved the Breeders. She is shockingly talented, whip smart, and to me, the most important combination, curious and kind.”

Rodrigo and Clark have yet to share a stage, but with the Guts tour continuing right through to the middle of August, there’s plenty of time for a guest appearance or two, so watch this space.